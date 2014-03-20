MUNICH, March 20 Munich Re said it
would buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) of its own
shares by April 23, 2015 after forecasting net profit would fall
to 3 billion euros in 2014 amid low interest rates and tough
reinsurance price competition.
"We are aiming for a consolidated result of 3 billion euros
in 2014," Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a
statement, adding that the goal was ambitious given rock bottom
interest rates and an expected higher tax rate relative to 2013,
when it earned net profit of 3.3 billion.
($1 = 0.7189 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)