FRANKFURT Jan 18 Munich Re said it is offering to insure solar park operators against the risk of their suppliers going bankrupt, saying such cover will make it easier to obtain bank loans to finance major projects.

It already offers solar module makers insurance in the event that their products' power output falls short of the level they guaranteed to solar park operators.

But that contract does not help if the supplier folds, a growing concern after Germany's Solar Millennium AG and Solon SE filed for insolvency last month, prompting the world's biggest reinsurer to offer a new product so that solar park operators can avert that risk.

Solar companies in Europe and the U.S. have been hit hard by a toxic mix of low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies, on which the industry depends.

Munich Re said it developed the new insurance product jointly with Deutsche Bank, and sold it for the first time to the operator of a solar park project in southern Italy, jointly financed by Deutsche Bank and Rabobank.

The policy, however, only applies to park operators whose suppliers are already covered by Munich Re against the risk of their modules falling short of guaranteed output levels.

It aims to cover large solar parks with an output of more than 20 megawatts. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)