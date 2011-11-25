FRANKFURT Nov 25 German reinsurer Munich
Re plans to stop compensating customers for
production stoppages unless they tell it how their supply chain
works, board member Thorsten Jeworrek told a German newspaper.
"It is necessary for us to be able to quantify our risks
exactly within 18 months, at the most," he told Financial Times
Deutschland in an interview.
Insurers are bracing themselves for claims in excess of $10
billion after floods in Thailand disabled major foreign-owned
manufacturing operations there, adding to an already
record-breaking natural catastrophe bill this year.
Munich Re told Reuters after the earthquake that hit Japan
in March that the economic impact of the disaster would prompt
insurers to rethink how they compensate customers for production
stoppages.
Jeworrek told FT Deutschland it would be in customers' own
interest to disclose details of their supply chain.
"They have a responsibility to their shareholders and
customers to be able to deliver," he said.
While Munich Re does not have much exposure to Thailand,
secondary damage from production stoppages could be
considerable, he said.
"There are machines for semiconductor production that were
not destroyed by the floods. But because of power outages there
is no air conditioning, and even in only slightly flooded
facilities the humidity rises strongly," causing damage to
machines, he said.
