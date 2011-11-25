FRANKFURT Nov 25 German reinsurer Munich Re plans to stop compensating customers for production stoppages unless they tell it how their supply chain works, board member Thorsten Jeworrek told a German newspaper.

"It is necessary for us to be able to quantify our risks exactly within 18 months, at the most," he told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview.

Insurers are bracing themselves for claims in excess of $10 billion after floods in Thailand disabled major foreign-owned manufacturing operations there, adding to an already record-breaking natural catastrophe bill this year.

Munich Re told Reuters after the earthquake that hit Japan in March that the economic impact of the disaster would prompt insurers to rethink how they compensate customers for production stoppages.

Jeworrek told FT Deutschland it would be in customers' own interest to disclose details of their supply chain.

"They have a responsibility to their shareholders and customers to be able to deliver," he said.

While Munich Re does not have much exposure to Thailand, secondary damage from production stoppages could be considerable, he said.

"There are machines for semiconductor production that were not destroyed by the floods. But because of power outages there is no air conditioning, and even in only slightly flooded facilities the humidity rises strongly," causing damage to machines, he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)