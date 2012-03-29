(Recasts; adds details, quotes from council members)

By John D. Stoll

March 29 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing's office outlined the draft of a new restructuring agreement with the state of Michigan that would significantly tighten financial controls, impose stronger oversight of elected leaders and reduce the bargaining power of city unions.

The agreement also allows the state to take more hands-on action if the city misses state-ordered mandates, but the state is not going to immediately provide a cash infusion for the city, which is projected to run out of money in the coming months.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in December said the state would take a more direct role in the city's financial restructuring.

The plan, presented Thursday to the city council by Deputy Mayor Kirk Lewis and Chief Operating Officer Chris Brown, calls for a chief financial officer, a project manager and an advisory panel which would either report to or advise Bing on operational issues.

City council members gave the plan a mixed reception, but consistently demanded that the mayor's office make extensive changes before the draft becomes an official pact. Bing could not attend the session as he is recovering from recent health issues.

As part of the agreement, the state would support and oversee the city's critical attempt to refinance $137 million in debt under a recently-proposed cash stabilization scheme. The state would also set strict mandates on revenue, spending and cash projections, look for longer-term budget planning and require strict adherence to achievement of financial metrics.

Michigan officials are maintaining their right to quickly appoint an emergency financial manager should the city default on state-mandated agreements.

The state is also offering to lend Detroit support in operating the city's departments of transportation and lighting as well as income tax collection.

"We're not 100 percent behind this document," Lewis said, referring to concerns over spending limits and other parts of the agreement. But he also said the mayor's office wanted to get discussions started with the city council so a pact with the state can eventually be approved.

Brown said the state is looking for approval by city officials by Friday. He acknowledged, however, approval might take longer given significant concerns raised by the council.

The plan, commonly referred to as a so-called consent agreement, would allow Bing's staff to make key unilateral moves later this year as it relates to tackling the city's labor costs, Brown said. Those moves include increased use of outsourcing services, more uniformly patterned bargaining practices and the simplification of work rules.

Some members of the nine-member council rejected it outright on the basis that they believed aggressive state intervention is unconstitutional. Others who support a consent agreement called out several items in the document, including the language of many of the state-imposed mandates, asking for more specificity around the state's role in Detroit's recovery.

"Ask the state what kind of money they can bring to the table," Andre Spivey, a city council member, told the mayor's staff. He also wanted clarification on what additional controls the state of Michigan will seek in Detroit if the city cannot hold up its end of the deal.

The draft is seen as another stepping stone in the city's drive to stanch cash outflows that are projected to lead Detroit to run out of money within months.

Gary Brown, president pro-tem of the city council and one of Bing's more outspoken critics, said there are three options on the table for Detroit given its dire financial straits: "A consent agreement, an emergency manager or bankruptcy."

He also said the city could have easily accomplished the cuts the state is demanding over the past two years, but it failed to do so.

"We didn't need this consent agreement," he said. "We could have done this ourselves ... but we haven't been able to get it done," Brown said.

He also noted that the city has a state-imposed deadline of April 5 to come to agreement with the state, or Snyder can unilaterally appoint an emergency financial manager.

Detroit, with more than 710,000 people, is Michigan's biggest city. It has endured decades of shrinking population and a wilting business community, which led to a reduction in revenue and deterioration of public services.

State officials have considerable influence in Detroit's ability to fix its problems. Detroit needs state approval to raise debt, for instance.

By recommending a chief financial officer, an advisory board and project manager report to or advise Bing, Snyder could potentially sidestep the key hot button in the public debate over Michigan's intervention.

The governor has in the past suggested appointing an emergency financial manager or a panel of advisers who would have final say in city operations. (Reporting By John D. Stoll; editing by Dan Grebler, Gary Crosse)