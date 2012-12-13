DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Dec 13 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $311 million of net inflows in the week ended Dec. 12, down slightly from $489 million of inflows in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at about $604 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.