Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
(Corrects date of sale to Jan. 21 week)
NEW YORK Jan 11 The JobsOhio Beverage System is planning to sell $1.5 billion of statewide senior lien liquor profits tax-exempt and taxable revenue bonds in two parts, during the week of Jan. 21, said a market source on Friday.
The sale consists of $423 million of tax-exempt bonds which will be sold through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch and $1.1 billion of taxable bonds to be sold via lead manager Citigroup. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Additional reporting by Tiziana Barghini; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairman Najib Shah to speak at seminar on trade facilitation agreement in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at India Smart Grid F