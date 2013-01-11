(Corrects date of sale to Jan. 21 week)

NEW YORK Jan 11 The JobsOhio Beverage System is planning to sell $1.5 billion of statewide senior lien liquor profits tax-exempt and taxable revenue bonds in two parts, during the week of Jan. 21, said a market source on Friday.

The sale consists of $423 million of tax-exempt bonds which will be sold through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch and $1.1 billion of taxable bonds to be sold via lead manager Citigroup. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Additional reporting by Tiziana Barghini; Editing by James Dalgleish)