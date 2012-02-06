UPDATE 1-Alibaba extends bricks-and mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
Feb 6 The direct risks that U.S. municipal bond issuers face from European banks struggling through the Euro Zone's debt crisis appear "manageable," though it is a material issue for a small number of muni issuers, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Forty-four billion dollars of outstanding variable-rate demand debt and commercial paper is backed by European banks. About $28 billion of outstanding guaranteed investment contracts and interest swaps have European banks as counterparties, Moody's said.
"Still, absent a dramatic intensification of the debt crisis and contagion to the U.S. economy and U.S. banks, Moody's contends that the direct risks associated with support facilities, GICs and derivatives provided by European banks are manageable and credit stress on municipal issuers will be episodic rather than systemic," the agency said. (Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie) (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Dan Grebler; )
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
* Says controlling shareholder's party acting in concert plans to increase 3.92 percent stake in the company at up to 13 yuan ($1.89) per share within six months
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday it will slow the pace of store openings in 2017 amid intensifying competition in China's retail sector.