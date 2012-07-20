July 20 Regulators, lawmakers, municipal bond
dealers and state and local governments are growing anxious
about the U.S. government's delays in carrying out a key part of
the financial regulatory overhaul known as Dodd-Frank, two years
after the law was signed.
The law requires those who counsel states, cities and
authorities on bond sales to register with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, subjecting them to the same regulation as
brokers and dealers in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
But when the SEC released in December 2010 a proposed
definition of who qualified as an adviser, it received hundreds
of comments, almost all saying the definition would ensnare too
many people in the regulation, many of whom were only on the
periphery for the market. The SEC pulled the proposal and has
b een revising it.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which must build
the infrastructure for regulating advisers once the definition
is approved, said last summer that it expected a revised version
to be released by the end of 2011.
A year later, on Friday, a House of Representatives panel
gathered to discuss the delayed definition.
"We have nearly unanimous agreement from everyone concerned
-- Democrats, Republicans, regulators, state and local
governments and market participants -- that the municipal
adviser provisions were a necessary improvement...and will help
protect municipalities from bad actors while also leveling the
regulatory playing field for market participants," said
Representative Robert Dold.
"However, while we have nearly universal support for the
legislative intent with respect to the municipal adviser
regulation, we also have nearly unanimous opposition to the
SEC's proposed rule," he added.
Dold, a Republican from Illinois, introduced legislation
that would grant blanket exclusions from the definition.
The bill may stall in Congress. Democrats control the
Senate, which would have to pass a version of the legislation,
and as Congress nears the November elections members will likely
focus on legislation that voters consider pressing.
In recent years, municipalities such as Jefferson County,
Alabama, have been pushed into near-financial ruin by
complicated schemes involving swaps, derivatives and other
securities.
They could have avoided shaky financing "if they had had a
trusted financial adviser to help defend against questionable
advice," said MSRB Chairman Alan Polsky at the hearing.
The board, a self-regulatory organization that counts
advisers among its ranks, would like a definition with more
narrow exclusions than those in Dold's bill, mostly limiting
exclusions to activities that are "otherwise subject to
regulation," Polsky said.
One of the authors of the financial law, Representative
Barney Frank, told the hearing he was concerned about the
adviser definition.
"The Securities and Exchange Commission rules were too
restrictive," the Massachusetts Democrat said.
Earlier this month, Frank sent SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro a
letter asking the commission to ensure that community banks
providing municipalities traditional products such
interest-bearing accounts are not considered advisers.
Frank said regulations should only apply to a bank that
structures a debt issuance or that "actively directs the
municipality to a specific product."
An SEC spokesman did not respond to questions about the
timing of the new proposed definition.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)