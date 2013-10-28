WASHINGTON Oct 28 The first draft rules
governing activities of those who counsel states, cities and
other authorities on debt sales and investments should be
released by mid-2014, U.S. municipal bond market rulemakers said
on Monday.
Because the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a
long-delayed definition of who counts as a municipal adviser
last month, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board can press
ahead with regulating a group that has mostly escaped oversight.
The group said it is crafting specific directives on five key
areas.
The first rule, targeted for release well before June, will
detail advisers' fiduciary duties, MSRB Chairman Daniel
Heimowitz said on a conference call with reporters.
Also on tap are rules on the supervision of advisers,
political contributions, gifts, and the duties of solicitors,
MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly said on the same call.
The board is a self-regulatory organization made up of
bankers, issuers and advisers and writes the rules for the
market that the Securities and Exchange Commission enforces.
In September the SEC approved a definition of municipal
advisers and set in motion requirements mandated by the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law of 2010. Under the law, advisers
who suggest investments for bond proceeds or the structures of
debt sales must register with the SEC and adhere to a fiduciary
standard in which the municipalities' interests come first.
The $3.7 trillion market roundly rejected the first adviser
definition that the SEC proposed for being too broad. The
commission took more than two years to rewrite the proposal,
forcing the MSRB to shelve draft rules on professional conduct
and qualification examination requirements.
Kelly said the board would not simply dust off those draft
rules, but create new ones.
The push for greater scrutiny of advisers started about five
years ago, after Jefferson County, Alabama, lost millions of
dollars partly due to investments in swaps and other
derivatives. The county filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011.