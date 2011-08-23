WASHINGTON Aug 23 The U.S. government should monitor the compensation of municipal bond advisers in order to confirm that they are upholding their obligation to put clients' interests first, the industry's rulemaking board said in a notice.

Under the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory reform enacted last year, those who advise cities, states and local authorities on selling debt in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market are required to act as fiduciaries.

In a notice released on Tuesday, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board suggested that "in certain cases and depending upon the specific facts and circumstances of the engagement, ... compensation may be so disproportionate to ... services performed as to indicate that the municipal adviser is not acting in the municipal entity's best interests."

Since the Dodd-Frank reform was passed, the board, a group of banks, advisers and issuers that write the rules for the market that the Securities and Exchange Commission enforces, has been working to nail down a definition of adviser.

It has also been building a framework of rules that would come into effect once the SEC approves a final definition.

The definition has become a sticking point, with some in the market worried that if it is too broad, then banks, underwriters and public officials may find their daily activities run afoul of the law.

In the notice on Tuesday, the MSRB said advisers should also have to tell their clients of possible conflicts of interest with their compensation.

"This goes a long way in ensuring the interests of state and local governments are protected and lays a solid foundation for disclosing conflicts of interest and establishing an appropriate duty of care for financial transactions," said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly Hotchkiss in a statement.

After being rocked by various "pay-to-play" scandals, where government officials accepted bribes to throw issuing business to certain underwriters and banks, and a huge investigation into bid-rigging on derivatives bought to park bonds' proceeds, the municipal bond market has some of the strictest kickback and graft prohibitions in the U.S. financial sector. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)