SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 Fitch Ratings on Friday
lowered its rating on $19.6 million of wastewater revenue bonds
issued by the Atwater Public Finance Authority to BB from
A-minus and warned of more downgrades, citing concerns that the
City of Atwater could use revenue pledged to the debt to help
close its budget gap.
Atwater faces a $3.3 million shortfall and is mulling a
fiscal emergency declaration as a first step toward a Chapter 9
bankruptcy filing.
Fitch said it believes the city of 28,000 in California's
Central Valley sees its sewer system's funds as "available to
support operating deficits from other city funds."