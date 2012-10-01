Oct 1 Citing unplanned spending by Azusa, California, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday lowered its long-term and underlying ratings on the city's lease revenue refunding certificates of participation and pension obligation bonds by three notches to BBB from A.

"The lowered rating reflects our view of the city's recent unplanned spending of available general fund balances to low levels, partly due to a transfer of funds to the former Azusa Redevelopment Agency for payment on its outstanding tax allocation bonds on Aug. 1, 2012," S&P credit analyst Li Yang said in a statement, adding that the credit rating agency has a negative outlook on the debt.

"The negative outlook reflects our view of the city's very low general fund reserve level and the possibility that the city may need to rely on inter-fund borrowing to maintain ongoing general fund operations," Yang said.