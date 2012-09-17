Sept 17 The prospect of Build America Bonds
losing a slice of federal funding if automatic spending cuts are
carried out next year sent a chill through the U.S. municipal
bond market on Monday.
A 394-page document released by the White House on Friday
listing a breakdown of spending cuts showed the Treasury could
reduce the 35 percent federal rebate to issuers for interest
costs on $181 billion of debt issued between April 2009 and
December 2010 to save $255 million.
The rebate payments authorized for fiscal 2013 would be
reduced by 7.6 percent, according to the report. The BABs
program ended in December 2010.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion muni market generally viewed
the rebate as a big help for states, cities and other issuers to
make payments on the taxable debt, which has been a stellar
performer in the fixed-income market.
"(Issuers) wouldn't have been able to sell the bonds if
there was any doubt to the willingness (of the federal
government) to put up the money," said Chris Mier, a managing
director at Loop Capital Markets. "I think the market was under
the impression that this stuff was pretty well iron-clad."
A potential cut in the federal subsidy had been a worry when
the program began. A cut now will leave issuers on the hook to
make the interest payments without having fully budgeted for the
money.
"Net net this will put pressure on issuers," said John
Hallacy, municipal market strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. "The question is: how are they going to come up with the
money?"
California was the biggest seller of BABs at $13.8 billion
of debt and would lose $16.2 million this fiscal year if the
rebate is cut, according to Tom Dresslar, a spokesman for State
Treasurer Bill Lockyer.
"It's not a death blow to our budget but it certainly does
not help," Dresslar said.
While larger entities may be able to absorb the higher
payments, smaller BAB issuers, with more limited revenue could
struggle.
"When you get down to smaller issuers you worry. There could
be a delay in payments," Mier said.
The 35 percent federal rebate, which enticed many issuers to
sell BABs, is a potential victim in what is called in Washington
the "sequestration" plan along with automatic spending cuts to
Medicare and national defense.
BABs, which have been be popular with issuers and investors,
were created in a 2009 law as a way to boost state and local
government infrastructure spending and stimulate the weakened
economy.
Because BABs were sold on a taxable basis, the new kind of
debt brought in nontraditional muni investors attracted by the
higher yields and relative safety of the market.
So far in 2012, BABs have had total returns of 8.293
percent, a far richer mix of price increases and interest
payments than U.S. Treasuries and tax-free municipal bonds,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
Treasuries have so far this year posted total returns of
1.677 percent and munis 5.766 percent, according to Merrill.
Only corporate high-yield bonds, with 2012 returns of just under
12 percent, have bested BABs among major types of debt
securities.