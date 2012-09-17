* Federal rebate had been considered iron-clad
Sept 17 The prospect of Build America Bonds
losing a slice of federal funding if automatic spending cuts
under the so-called fiscal cliff are implemented next year sent
a chill through the U.S. municipal bond market on Mon day.
A 394-page document released by the White House on Friday
listing a breakdown of spending cuts showed the Treasury could
reduce the 35 percent federal rebate to issuers for interest
costs on $181 billion of debt issued between April 2009 and
December 2010 to save $255 million.
The BABs program, which was made part of the 2009 economic
stimulus as a way to boost state and local government
infrastructure spending, ended in December 2010.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion muni market generally viewed
the rebate as a big help for states, cities and other issuers to
make payments on the taxable debt, which has been a stellar
performer in the fixed-income market.
"(Issuers) wouldn't have been able to sell the bonds if
there was any doubt to the willingness (of the federal
government) to put up the money," said Chris Mier, a managing
director at Loop Capital Markets. "I think the market was under
the impression that this stuff was pretty well iron-clad."
A potential cut in the federal subsidy had been a worry when
the program began. Many issuers, which were already facing
sagging revenue, would be on the hook to make the interest
payments without having fully budgeted for the money.
"Net net this will put pressure on issuers," said John
Hallacy, municipal market strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. "The question is: how are they going to come up with the
money?"
California was the biggest seller of BABs, at $13.8 billion
of debt, and would lose $16.2 million this fiscal year if the
rebate is cut, according to Tom Dresslar, a spokesman for State
Treasurer Bill Lockyer.
"It's not a death blow to our budget but it certainly does
not help," Dresslar said.
While larger entities may be able to absorb the higher
payments, smaller BAB issuers could struggle.
"When you get down to smaller issuers you worry. There could
be a delay in payments," Loop Capital's Mier said.
Stevens Point, Wisconsin, one of the first issuers of BABs,
sold about $11 million of the debt backed by its general
obligation pledge in three deals. The smaller federal payment
will cost the city thousands of dollars more for debt service,
according to John Schlice, the city's comptroller and treasurer.
"What they are doing is passing the problem to the local
level and local taxpayers," he said.
REVENUE BABS AT RISK
Kristin Franceschi, president of the National Association of
Bond Lawyers, said the rebate cut is likely to pose a bigger
problem for BABs backed exclusively by revenue from a government
enterprise, such as water and sewer systems. Rates for the
services may incorporate the full BABs payment, leaving the
issuer short on debt service funds, she said.
The 35 percent federal rebate, which enticed many issuers to
sell BABs, is a potential victim in what is called in Washington
the "sequestration" plan, along with automatic spending cuts to
Medicare and national defense.
Nevada State Treasurer Kate Marshall said a big portion of
the spending cuts is aimed at state and local governments.
"It is not a cost saving at the end of the day if you are
simply shifting those costs from one part of the public sector
to another," said Marshall, who also heads the National
Association of State Treasurers.
Florida, which sold about $1.3 billion of BABs for roads and
schools before calling a halt to the deals in early 2010 out of
worries Washington would one day falter on its subsidy payments,
should be little affected by any reduction, according to state
Bond Director Ben Watkins.
"I don't think it will have a material impact on credit
structures. Two hundred and fifty five million is not a lot
relative to the overall annual subsidy," he said.
Some issuers reserved the right to redeem their BABs should
the federal subsidy be reduced or even eliminated, a provision
that financial advisers had been pushing in 2010, Franceschi
said. But she noted that make-whole redemptions could end up
being a costly move.
Because BABs were sold on a taxable basis, the new kind of
debt brought in nontraditional muni investors attracted by the
higher yields and relative safety of the market.
So far in 2012, BABs have had total returns of 8.293
percent, a far richer mix of price increases and interest
payments than U.S. Treasuries and tax-free municipal bonds,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
Treasuries have so far this year posted total returns of
1.677 percent and munis 5.766 percent, according to Merrill.
Only corporate high-yield bonds, with 2012 returns of just under
12 percent, have bested BABs.
On Monday, BABs prices were steady in secondary market
trading, according to Municipal Market Data. Other muni debt
that could face federal payment reductions are qualified zone
academy, qualified school construction and qualified energy
conservation bonds.