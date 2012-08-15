WASHINGTON Aug 15 The watchdog for the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market released a proposal on
Wednesday for what information dealers should make public about
their donations to bond ballot campaigns, moving ahead in a push
for greater information about their political contributions.
The market already has strict "pay-to-play" rules on
donating to political campaigns for public office. Now, the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board has turned its attention
to what money Wall Street gives toward persuading voters to
approve ballot measures for taxpayer-financed projects.
Information collected under the proposal would assist in
"our ongoing study of the perceived correlation between giving
bond ballot campaign support and getting underwriting business,"
said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly in a statement.
"Even the appearance of 'pay-to-play' can undermine public
confidence in the municipal market," she added.
In many elections, cities and counties put measures on their
ballots asking voters about selling bonds for specific public
works projects.
Under the proposal, municipal finance professionals would
have to disclose the timing of their campaign donations, the
entity that would issue the bonds if the measure is approved,
and any primary offerings resulting from passage of the measure
that would intersect with their business.
After it receives comments, the board, a self-regulatory
organization that writes the rules the Securities and Exchange
Commission enforces, will make any revisions and then submit the
proposal to the SEC for approval.