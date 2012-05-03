May 3 The board that writes rules for the U.S.
municipal bond market on Thursday clarified its suggestion to
regulate so-called "broker's brokers" after groups expressed
alarm the proposal could be overly broad and unnecessary.
But the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board stood firm
that the brokers, a group of broker-dealers who trade on behalf
of other broker-dealers, need further oversight and "more
explicit direction."
Specifically, the board said federal enforcement agencies
are noticing "trading patterns that indicate some market
participants may misuse the role of the broker's broker" when
providing liquidity in the secondary market.
That, in turn, could cause retail customers "who liquidate
municipal securities by means of broker's brokers to receive
unfair prices," it said in a letter defending its proposal to
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The board, a self-regulatory organization made up of
bankers, issuers and advisers, writes the rules that the SEC
enforces. Because of this unique relationship, the SEC must
approve any new rules or rule changes from the board. Over the
last year, the MSRB has beefed up its investor protections,
especially for retail customers.
It said a rule just for broker's brokers was needed given
that when enforcement agencies allege misdeeds, they "are
sometimes met with the argument by the alleged violators that
they have not been properly put on notice of the type of conduct
that is considered unfair."
On Thursday, the board filed amendments with the SEC that
clarified the rule would only prohibit a broker from accepting a
new bid or changing a bid from a client after it notified the
client it was the highest bidder.
The original proposal could have been read as prohibiting
taking new bids or changing bids from any bidders after one had
been informed of making the highest bid.
The amendments also explained that a broker's broker is an
intermediary in a trade - buying from a seller and then selling
to a bidder - and is prohibited from engaging in proprietary
trading.
Dealers had submitted comments to the SEC that they were
concerned the proposal would overreach in terms of pricing and
trading, that its record keeping requirements were burdensome,
and that existing rules were sufficient for keeping
broker-dealers in line.
They will be able to comment on the amendments for a month
after they are published in the Federal Register, and the MSRB
hopes the rule will be in effect six months after approval by
the SEC.
