SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Terms of future capital
appreciation bonds (CABs), a form of municipal debt for which
payments are deferred while interest compounds, will be
tightened in California under a new law signed on Wednesday by
Governor Jerry Brown.
The bill limits total debt service on a CAB to four times
its principal and limits its maturity to a maximum of 25 years.
The bill also requires deals for CABs to permit early repayment
of the debt when maturities are longer than 10 years.
CABs attracted the scrutiny of California lawmakers over the
past year following reports of a San Diego-area school district
that issued the debt and would owe nearly $1 billion, or 10
times the initial loan.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer applauded the bill, saying it
"ensures school districts no longer can heap outrageous debt
burdens on the backs of future generations of taxpayers, force
them to pay for aging facilities their children won't fully
enjoy and at the same time reduce those taxpayers' ability to
finance the schools their kids need."
In addition to California, CABs have been popular in Texas
and Illinois and with school districts in states with
fast-growing student enrollments.