Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 California posted $563.07 million in retail orders on Monday for the $2.2 billion of general obligation bonds it is selling through Tuesday, a spokesman for State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office said.
Retail investors ordered about 44 percent of the $1.28 billion of the tax-exempt bonds offered to them, the spokesman said, noting the sale includes about $2.06 billion of tax-exempt bonds and about $186.5 million of taxable bonds.
Preliminary yields for the tax-exempt bonds offered Monday included 1.48 percent for a five-year maturity, 3.15 percent for a 10-year maturity and 4.92 percent for a 30-year maturity.
The sale opens to institutional investors on Tuesday.
California's deal this week is the state's biggest general obligation bond offer since April, when it sold $2.72 billion of the debt.
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* ECB optimism over economy leads to CEE fx, bond price fall * Leu at 9-month low, forint a 3-month low, zloty a 3-week low * Politics weigh on leu, Romanian CPI stays near zero By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 10 Central European currencies and government bonds eased on Friday after the European Central Bank hinted the previous day that it is slowly moving towards tighter policy. Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touc
ATHENS, March 10 Greek industrial output rose 7.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.1 percent from the same month in 2015, while mining output fell 5.7 percent. Electricity production increased 28.6 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JAN