SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 California's treasurer aims to wrap up the sale of $1.55 billion in general obligation bonds on Monday, after opening it to institutions a day ahead of schedule and following retail investors scooping up nearly two-thirds of the debt since Friday.

Institutions were scheduled to begin placing orders for the bonds on Tuesday, but State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office began taking their orders on Monday, according to a market source.

The source said the sale's 30-year bonds had a yield of 3.75 percent, unchanged from Friday, the first day of the sale's retail order period.

As of Monday morning, retail investors had placed orders for about $1 billion of the debt, according Tom Dresslar, a spokesman for Lockyer.

On Friday, retail investors ordered about $809 million of the debt, which municipal debt investors had been eagerly anticipating.

California's GO bonds are rated A1 by Moody's Investors Service and A-minus by both Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings.

California's sale will raise $1 billion for public works projects and $550 million to refund existing debt.