SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Moody's Investors Service has assigned an 'A1' rating to $549.8 million of general obligation refunding bonds that California will sell later this month.

The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Oct. 23.

Moody's also said in a statement its outlook on California is stable, based on the expectation the state "will deal with any further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity without another major cash crisis."

Fitch Ratings assigned an "A-" rating to the bonds, while Standard and Poor's rated the bonds A-minus.