SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 A day after California
sold $1.75 billion of general obligation debt at a record low
30-year yield, municipal debt market participants said on
Tuesday the state's October sale of $500 million in GO debt
should go off without a hitch.
"They won't have any problems," said Matt Dalton, chief
executive at Belle Haven Investments in White Plains, New York.
"The appetite is going to continue to be pretty robust ... The
primary market is doing pretty well with yields to the downside
that nobody thought they would ever see."
Falling interest rates after the Federal Reserve announced a
new quantitative easing stance and a grab for yields have
boosted demand in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market. The
buying spree pushed the 10-year yield spread between California
debt and triple-A bonds down to 67 basis points on Friday, down
from a yearly average of 84.2 basis points.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office on Friday began its
two-day retail period for a planned $1.55 billion GO offering
and on Monday upsized and opened the sale to institutions a day
ahead of schedule due to torrid retail demand.
Retail investors placed orders for $1.02 billion of the GO
bonds so Lockyer's office tacked on an additional $200 million
to the sale for institutions and completed it a day ahead of
schedule.
Lockyer's spokesman said institutional demand was also heavy
and the debt's yields are significantly lower than the rates
California paid in April on its sale of $1.35 billion of GO
debt.
Yields on the bonds ranged from 1.15 percent on its
five-year maturity to 2.45 percent on its 10-year maturity. The
debt's 30-year maturity had a 3.72 percent yield.
Lockyer said in a statement on Monday the sale marked an
"outstanding outcome" for taxpayers. "Our bonds' market
performance continues to rebut those who can't seem to break the
habit of trying to paint the darkest picture of California's
financial condition," Lockyer added. "This result shows
investors know better, and that they recognize we have greatly
improved our fiscal management."
But some traders suggest caution ahead of a key referendum
on the state's revenue in November.
Ken Naehu, head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment
Advisors in Los Angeles, expects California's planned sale of
$500 million in GO debt on Oct. 23 will likewise be a success.
But he said investors should expect a bumpy ride over the near
term if they buy the state's bonds with the November election
approaching. Naehu also is concerned about the potential for
interest rate volatility.
"Retail investors, and investors in general, that have cash
to put to work are looking for deals," he said. "But I would
urge investors to be cautious."
Californians will vote on a ballot measure that Governor
Jerry Brown is counting on to bring new revenue into the state's
coffers. The measure would raise the state sales tax and income
tax rates on wealthy Californians to prevent cuts to education
spending in the near term, which would be needed to keep the
state's books balanced, and to bolster the state's budget in
coming years.
The measure is clinging to small leads in polls and faces
competition from another measure that would raise income taxes
on all but the poorest Californians to raise money for schools
and to repay state debt.