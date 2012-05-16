* Ratings agency analysts seek credible budget solutions
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Credit analysts left
ratings and outlooks on California unchanged on Tuesday despite
Governor Jerry Brown revising the state budget gap to $15.7
billion from $9.2 billion a day earlier.
But ratings agency analysts said they want California
lawmakers to act decisively on Brown's plan for closing the
deficit, with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warning its
A-minus rating and positive outlook for the state could change
if the legislature approves a budget filled with gimmicks.
California is S&P's lowest-rated state and the legislature
faces a June 15 deadline for approving a spending plan for the
fiscal year that begins on July 1.
If lawmakers are "unable to agree upon solutions to the
state's budget deficit that we view as credible, we may revise
the outlook back to stable," S&P said in a statement.
"Furthermore, we could change the outlook to negative or
lower the rating if we believe the state's credit quality
weakens through the budget process," S&P said.
California is the most populous U.S. state. Its economy is
the ninth largest in the world and just smaller than Italy's
economy.
Brown on Monday enlarged the state's projected budget gap
for the coming fiscal year to reflect the effects of a slow
economic recovery and weaker-than-expected revenue.
In his plan to close the deficit, the 74-year-old Democrat
proposed deep cuts to welfare, social and health programs. His
plan also assumes voters in November will approve a ballot
measure to raise the state's sales tax and increase personal
income taxes on the wealthy.
If voters reject the measure, $6.1 billion in additional
spending cuts would be needed later in the year, with $5.5
billion of the cuts falling on schools and community colleges.
S&P said Brown's plan could benefit California's credit
quality. But that is offset by his cautious economic and revenue
outlook and the new deficit estimate, S&P said, adding that the
state's notoriously messy budget politics also are a concern.
"Bringing the state's spending plan into alignment with
available revenues, even if taxes are increased by voters in
November, will, in our view, likely necessitate significant
policy choices in a short time frame on the part of the
legislature," S&P said.
BANKING ON FACEBOOK IPO
California's Democrat-led legislature cannot afford to avoid
difficult decisions on spending cuts in coming weeks as
lawmakers cannot bank on voters approving tax increases, said
Emily Raimes, a vice president at Moody's Investors Service,
which rates California A1 with a stable outlook.
"Having to go before the voters does lend additional
uncertainty," Raimes said.
Fitch Ratings expects California's leaders will be able to
successfully tackle the forecasted bigger budget gap, largely
after the state's primary elections on June 5.
"We believe that the state of California has the ability to
address the expanded budget gap, although rebalancing the
state's finances and cash flows through fiscal 2013 will not end
the state's fiscal uncertainty," Fitch said in a report.
California's weak revenue is a concern, said Douglas
Offerman, an analyst at Fitch, which rates California A-minus
with a stable outlook.
"It's clear that this slow economy is not doing any favors
for the state's revenues," he said. "It's shown the state's
forecasts over the last year to be too optimistic."
Brown's budget plan expects to offset some of the state's
money woes with revenue from this week's initial public offering
of Facebook. The No. 1 social network is expected to raise $12.1
billion in what could be Silicon Valley's largest-ever IPO. It
is also seen generating $2.1 billion in revenue for the state
through the 2013 fiscal year, according to the state's budget
watchdog agency.
California's credit spreads widened on Tuesday, reflecting
concern in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market over its
biggest borrower's growing deficit.
California's 10-year bonds were yielding 81 basis points
over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale, up from
73 basis points on Monday. The spread for California's 30-year
bonds widened to 95 basis points from 87 basis points on Monday.
