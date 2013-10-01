STOCKTON, Calif. Oct 1 California aims to sell
about $2 billion of its general-obligation bonds the week of
Oct. 21, a spokesman for state Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office
said on Tuesday.
The sale, which will open with a one-day retail order
period, will include refunding and new money bonds with their
split yet to be determined, spokesman Tom Dresslar said.
Separately, Lockyer's office released a report that found
California's debt service payments in the current fiscal year
will consume a smaller share of state general fund revenues than
previously estimated.
The report said debt service will equal 7.7 percent of
general fund revenue in the current fiscal year ending June
2014, compared with the 9.8 percent projected in an earlier
report.
California plans to sell $7.3 billion of its general
obligation this fiscal year and $5.2 billion in the following
fiscal year, the report noted.