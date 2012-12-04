* As investors brace for tax hikes, Calif. bonds in demand
* Spreads seen shrinking more, even after a year-old rally
* Bond prices discounting possible credit rating upgrade
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 4 In a sign of optimism about
California's finances, the yield spread between the state's debt
and top-rated municipal bonds is expected to tighten even more
in coming weeks despite a year-old rally.
California's 10-year bond spread, which used to be the third
widest after Puerto Rico and Illinois, has fallen sharply since
January and is now closer to the level of states with higher
credit ratings such as New Jersey and Michigan.
"Sitting here today, I don't see an end to it," said Matt
Dalton, who runs municipal bond investment firm Belle Haven
Investments in White Plains, New York. "There's just more demand
than there is supply and California benefits from that."
Boosted by strong demand for municipal bonds in general,
California has also benefited from more fiscal discipline by
state leaders, which has led to speculation about an imminent
credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's.
Sara Craven, a senior portfolio manager at wealth management
firm Sand Hill Global Advisors in Palo Alto, California, sees
the potential for the yield spread between California's debt and
top-rated municipal bonds to tighten another 10 basis points
over the next three months as investors brace for tax increases.
"The election is behind us and there is greater clarity,"
Craven said. "Munis are going to be very important and prevalent
in portfolios in an environment where tax rates will be higher."
Yields on California's general obligation bonds have been
shrinking fast since last month's election, when Democrats
gained a supermajority in the legislature. California's yields
are now closer to those on top-rated muni bonds, which are
trading near historic lows.
Andy Hempeck, a principal at Creekside Partners in
Lafayette, California reported an order on Tuesday for
approximately $92,000 of California GOs due in 2038 yielding
1.95 percent, compared with 2.44 percent for triple-A muni bonds
in that maturity.
Top-rated 30-year muni bonds in secondary trading closed on
Tuesday at 2.48 percent and 10-year bonds at 1.48 percent,
unchanged from Monday and up 1 basis point from their respective
record lows set last week, according to Municipal Market Data.
California's 30-year bonds now pay 48 basis points
additional yield than triple-A municipal bonds, down from an
additional 172 basis points they offered at their recession peak
in December 2009 and from 110 basis points in January.
Likewise the 10-year bonds offer 38 basis points more yield
than top-rated munis - down from a recession peak of 192 in June
2009 and their peak this year of 92 in March.
CALIFORNIA DEBT VERY LIQUID
Spreads are also tightening because California's outstanding
debt is prevalent in the muni market and can be used as
substitute for U.S. government debt, Dalton said: "You get more
yield and you have almost the same liquidity."
Demand should also be boosted by wealthy California
investors who will try to benefit from the tax-exempt status of
its bonds, said Craig Brothers, a strategist at Bel Air
Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.
If taxes rise when Bush-era tax cuts expire at the start of
2013, well-off Californians face a double whammy with more
federal taxes and higher state taxes after voters last month
approved Governor Jerry Brown's tax boost.
The state income tax hikes - which affect annual income of
$250,000 and above - will spur continued interest in tax-exempt
income, while at the same time their revenue will bolster the
state's coffers, Brothers said.
"Both of those are going in the right direction to make the
spread tighter," he added.
A potential rating upgrade may also be tightening spreads,
said Billy Schmohl, vice president at broker-dealer Alamo
Capital in Walnut Creek.
"As long as things stay the course, I think there's the
possibility we could get an upgrade in the not too distant
future," Schmohl said.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently said
California's credit quality may improve after voters approved
Brown's tax measure. California is S&P's lowest rated state at
A-minus with a positive outlook.
Moody's Investors Service rates California one notch higher
while holding Illinois at its lowest rating of any state, at A2.
Revenue from the tax measure, economic recovery and spending
cuts imposed in recent years are expected to bring stability to
the state's finances. California's Legislative Analyst's Office
said that the state faces a $1.9 billion budget gap for its next
fiscal year - a small shortfall compared with the past.
Brown in January projected at a deficit of more than $9
billion for the current fiscal year, which runs through next
year, compared with a $25 billion deficit in the prior year.