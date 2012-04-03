(Adds details, quotes, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 A decision by
California's pension fund for public employees to lower its
assumed rate of return will present near-term budget pressure
for some municipalities across the state, Fitch Ratings said on
Tuesday.
"We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to
municipalities and counties with the least overall financial
flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,"
Fitch said in a statement.
The board of the $239.1 billion California Public Employees'
Retirement System last month voted to lower its longstanding
7.75 percent assumed rate of return to a more conservative 7.5
percent, which will require government employers paying into the
fund to increase their contributions.
Fitch said it is concerned some local governments that have
already taken steps to cut labor costs have little flexibility
to further reduce compensation to help pay for increased
payments to the pension fund, best known as Calpers.
By contrast, "Other entities with significant financial
flexibility and cooperative relationships with bargaining units
are likely to take this increased pressure in stride," Fitch
said. "Some entities have largely avoided the tax base declines
associated with the economic downturn and have selected ability
to raise revenues."
Local government officials had lobbied Calpers to not drop
its assumed rate of return as that would raise their pension
costs at the same time they are looking to clamp down on
spending, including on pensions.
In a nod to their concerns, Calpers' board directed the
fund's chief actuary to plan for a potential 2-year period for
phasing in increased pension costs to ease their financial
burden.
