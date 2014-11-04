NEW YORK Nov 4 Rules excluding municipal bonds
from assets that banks can use to meet capital requirements have
led to a sharp decline in their use in the repo market, with
buyers asking for more collateral in muni bond transactions,
according to an analysis by Markit.
Although the use of muni bonds in repo deals is far less
extensive than for Treasury bonds, the drop comes during a
debate about the effects the new rules will have on broader
markets.
Critics of the limitation argue that the elimination of
municipal bonds from the definition of banks' high-quality
liquid assets could potentially limit bank demand for the debt,
boosting costs of new bond issuance. If the bonds are less
attractive in the repo market, that could give firms another
reason not to hold them.
"The uncertainty around municipal bonds over the last few
months has seen the aggregate value of tri-party loans
collateralized by these assets fall significantly over the last
nine months," Markit said in the report dated Oct. 29.
"This could in turn potentially raise the cost of capital of
companies which rely on these less liquid types of assets to
raise capital," the report said.
Municipal bonds used in tri-party repo transaction have
fallen from $9 billion at the start of the year to a low of $6.7
billion at the end of September, according to the report.
While that is just a small fraction of the $3.7 trillion
muni market, the use of muni bonds in bilateral transactions,
for which data is not readily available, could be much higher.
At the same time, the amount of excess collateral required
for muni bonds in repo transactions has grown to 2.5 percent
from 1.5 percent at the start of the year, another factor that
could reduce their appeal to holders.
The U.S. Treasury has said it will monitor the impact of the
bank liquidity rule on the cost of new municipal debt issuance
and that banks may be allowed to include some muni bonds in
their required capital.
The tri-party repo market, unlike the bilateral market, uses
a third-party custodian and passes through a clearing service,
meaning aggregate transaction data is available.
The proportion of muni bonds used in tri-party repo
transactions is a small part of the $1.7 trillion market and
therefore does not pose a risk to the repo market itself. The
share of muni bonds has fallen from 1.1 percent at the start of
the year to 0.8 percent at the latest count, Markit said.
Also, since the start of the year, daily trading volume for
muni bonds in the tri-party repo market has fallen from around
$4 billon to just over $3 billion.
Markit's report uses anonymous aggregate tri-party U.S.
dollar repo data and position updates from BNY Mellon.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)