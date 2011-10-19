By Chip Barnett

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Defaults in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market continued to decline in the third quarter, defying predictions of a massive meltdown, according to data provided to Reuters by Income Securities Advisors.

In the third quarter of 2011 only 12 issues, totaling $126 million, defaulted, according to ISA. This compares to 18 defaults totaling $591 million in the third quarter of 2010 and 24 defaults totaling $787 million in the third quarter of 2009, ISA said.

However, this year's third quarter total is likely to rise "as additional defaults are uncovered due to tardy reporting by issuers and trustees," Richard Lehmann, president of ISA, cautioned in the latest issue of the Distressed Debt Securities newsletter.

Meanwhile, there were two noteworthy issuers that filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy this year -- Central Falls, Rhode Island, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, which filed for bankruptcy in the fourth quarter on Oct. 12, has about $672 million of total debt, of which around $282 million is tied to its troubled incinerator project, according to ISA. The incinerator debt had already defaulted in 2007, ISA said. The city's other debt includes some that is insured and some that has dedicated income streams, according to ISA.

The Harrisburg default will be added into ISA's fourth quarter report at the end of the year.

Central Falls defaulted on its general obligation bonds when it filed for Chapter 9 in August. However, Lehmann said, "Luckily for bondholders, the city has placed bondholders in a senior position in the bankruptcy structure and the bonds are insured."

Prior to Harrisburg, eight municipalities filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy this year, according to Chapman & Cutler.

Other entities that have filed this year include New York's Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp; Barnwell County Hospital and Bamberg County Memorial Hospital -- both in South Carolina; and Boise County, Idaho, whose petition was dismissed by the court, according to Samson Capital Advisors. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic: Municipal bankruptcies from 1980 to 2011: link.reuters.com/xep44s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

In the second quarter of this year 15 issues, totaling $451 million, defaulted while 15 issues, totaling $371 million, defaulted in the first quarter.

This brings the year-to-date default total to 42 issues, or $948 million, a far cry from the hundreds of billions of dollars in defaults forecast last year by Wall Street bank analyst Meredith Whitney.

Lehmann said the premise of large defaults was based on the idea that municipalities would experience a budget crunch as tax receipts declined and expenses increased.

While this is happening, Lehmann said that instead of defaulting, local governments are cutting back on expenses.

In the first three quarters of 2010, 79 issues, or $2.89 billion of muni debt, defaulted while in the first three quarters of 2009, 171 issues, or $5.69 billion defaulted. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic: Municipal bond defaults since 2010 link.reuters.com/xak54s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

On the taxable side, corporate bond defaults rose in the third quarter as two big issuers doubled the amount of defaulted debt for the year, according to ISA.

There were 10 corporate defaults in the third quarter totaling $6.5 billion, up from five defaults, or $1.78 billion in the second quarter and six, or $1.17 billion, in the first quarter, ISA said. So far this year, 21 corporate issues have defaulted, totaling $9.46 billion.

NewPage Corp [NEWPG.UL], a maker of printing paper, defaulted on about $3 billion of debt in September and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Travelport LLC [TRVPT.UL] also defaulted on its $1.2 billion of debt in September but did not file for bankruptcy, ISA said.

In comparison, in the first three quarters of 2010, 20 corporate issues, or $13.65 billion, defaulted while in the first three quarters of 2009, 53 issues, or $67.12 billion defaulted, according to ISA data. (Editing by James Dalgleish)