BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
June 22 A total of 1,675 U.S. public finance obligations were downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Friday, because their ratings were entirely or partly dependent on the credit ratings of the 15 banks it has downgraded.
The debt affected is around $45 billion, Moody's said in a statement.
"Such support includes letters of credit, standby bond purchase agreements, and other liquidity facilities," Moody's said in a statement.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production