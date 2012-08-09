Aug 9 Electronic brokerage platforms in the U.S.
municipal bond market would have to provide individual investors
with educational documents and more rigorously supervise
accounts and transactions under a proposal unveiled on Thursday.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which writes the
rules for the market that the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission enforces, also proposed requiring the brokerages to
collect information on the investment profiles of individual
investors.
"We want to hear from market participants as to whether the
proposal to strengthen account opening and supervisory practices
of dealers would help protect individual investors without
imposing an undue burden on dealers," said MSRB Executive
Director Lynnette Kelly in a statement.
Comments on the proposal are due by Sept. 21.
The $3.7 trillion market is dominated by individual, or
retail, investors, and a recent audit by the federal Government
Accountability Office found that they are at a disadvantage to
institutional investors in determining fair prices of their
bonds.
A report released by the SEC last week called for stricter
protections for those investors. Over the last year, the MSRB
has looked into ensuring that individuals have greater access to
financial information about the bonds they purchase.
Electronic brokerages, where investors can purchase and sell
securities online unassisted by a broker or dealer, are more
common in the equities market. Because the municipal bond market
is more illiquid, and investors generally buy and hold the debt,
it has only a handful of platforms, and some of them only cater
to institutional investors.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)