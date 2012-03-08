March 8 The U.S. municipal bond market grew to $3.74 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2011 from $3.73 trillion in the third quarter, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

That was below the $3.8 trillion in outstanding debt in the fourth quarter of 2010, a year marked by a historic burst of issuance. The popular Build America Bonds program expired at the end of 2010, and cities, counties and states rushed to sell the debt. Meanwhile, issuance in 2011 was at its lowest level since 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Households continued shedding municipal bonds in the fourth quarter, according to the central bank's estimates, dropping $111.8 billion of bonds after jettisoning $73.2 billion in the third quarter and $123.8 billion in the second.

Meanwhile, banks and mutual funds continued acquiring municipal bonds. In the third quarter, banks gained $67.4 billion of bonds and mutual funds $63.6 billion. Money market mutual funds dropped $29.9 billion of municipal bonds in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert)