WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The size of the U.S. municipal bond market was $2.89 trillion in the second quarter of 2011, shrinking from $2.91 trillion in the first quarter, Federal Reserve data showed on Friday.

It was the second quarterly contraction in a row, although the level of outstanding debt remains above the $2.84 trillion of the second quarter of 2010.

The central bank's estimate of state and local governments and authorities' outstanding bonds has come under fire lately, with the market's main information gatherer, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, saying the real market size is closer to $3.7 trillion.

In July, a Federal Reserve representative said it is evaluating the discrepancy between its reports and private-sector estimates. The bank did not appear to have changed its methodology in the the data released on Friday.

Individual investors, spooked by headlines about fiscal crises in states and cities, have been nervous about holding the debt. The Fed's data showed that in the second quarter they shed $91.8 billion of municipal bonds.