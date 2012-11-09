SAN FRANCISCO Nov 9 Fitch Ratings said on
Friday it lowered Fresno, California's implied general
obligation bond rating to 'BBB-plus' from 'A-minus' and its
ratings on nearly $168 million of the city's debt because of its
weak finances.
Fitch in a statement said it lowered $47.6 million Fresno
Joint Powers Finance Authority lease revenue bonds, series 2006A
and series 2009A, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-plus' and $120 million of
the authority's lease revenue bonds, series 2004 A, B, and C and
series 2008 A, C, E and F to 'BBB-minus' from 'BBB-plus'.
Fitch said it is concerned that Fresno has minimal reserves
for its general fund and that California's fight largest city
plans to bridge its small shortfall by borrowing from its sewer
fund. "Unrestricted general fund balances are expected to fall
below zero for several years," Fitch added.