SAN FRANCISCO Nov 9 Fitch Ratings said on
Friday revised its outlook on Fresno, California's water revenue
bond ratings to negative from stable to reflect pressure the
city's water system may face from supporting the city's general
fund.
The revision affects $8.9 million of senior lien bonds that
Fitch maintained at an 'AA' rating and $154.3 million of
subordinate lien bonds the rating agency maintained at an
'AA-minus' rating.
The revised outlook followed Fitch's downgrade on Friday of
the implied general obligation bond rating of California's fifth
largest city to 'BBB-plus' from 'A-minus.' Fitch also lowered
its ratings on nearly $168 million of Fresno Joint Powers
Finance Authority lease revenue bonds due to the city's weak
finances.