Dec 6,U.S. municipal bond funds reported $489
million of net inflows in the week ended Dec. 5, down from $545
million in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper
on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $702
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have
attracted net weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two
periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.
In the latest week, high-yield funds had inflows of $212
million down from $125 million in the previous week.
Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds rose to $98
million from $54 million in the week ended Nov. 28.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Dec. 5 showed retail
investors bought 1.6 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged
from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was
64,327, while the number of bonds sold was 39,547.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.