March 28 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net weekly outflows of $43 million in the week ended March 27, after outflows of $261 million the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.

After four weeks of outflows in a row, the four-week moving average rose to a net outflow of $128.4 million. A week earlier, the four-week moving average was knocked from net inflows to a net outflow of $36.6 million.