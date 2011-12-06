By Lisa Lambert
Dec 6 U.S. state and local governments would
have to post projections of their cash flows and obligations,
in order to provide more detailed pictures of their economic
conditions, under a proposal to be unveiled on Tuesday by the
board that sets their accounting standards.
The Governmental Accounting Standards Board would require
them to put projections of cash inflows and outflows for at
least five years, along with explanations for the expected
fluctuations, in financial statements.
They would also have to include projections of financial
obligations, including bonds and pensions, and of annual debt
service payments, including principal and interest.
Even though the proposals have been developed over the last
decade, GASB is expecting pushback from governments who may say
the measures are too costly or time-consuming. It expects two
of its own board members to present alternative viewpoints once
the proposals are released.
Nonetheless, the citizens, taxpayers, lawmakers, analysts
and investors who rely on financial statements are eager for
the projections, GASB Chairman Robert Attmore told Reuters.
"Their anxiety levels are growing," he said. "They need
this information."
The board, which creates the rulers for measuring finances
of the public sector, would also require disclosures of how a
government relies on other governments.
The federal government sends billions of dollars each year
to state and local jurisdictions, especially through Medicaid,
the healthcare program for the poor that states administer with
reimbursements from the federal government.
As Congress seeks to craft leaner budgets, and tangles
month after month over reducing the federal debt and deficit,
it is threatening to chop programs that distribute those
dollars.
The proposals would help show citizens and others how
dependent their governments are on the federal government and
help them prepare for what "happens if the federal government
cuts back."
"We're not talking making predictions of the future," said
Attmore, adding the projections will be based on historical
trends, enacted legislation, established policy, and other
known facts. "We don't ask people to speculate. No
crystal-balling."
The board will have a diverse group of 50 governments test
the proposals before its public hearings in March and April.
The $3.7 trillion municipal bond market long kept
information under lock and key - up until four years ago
investors could only obtain basic disclosures from a handful of
repositories for a fee.
Recently, taxpayers and investors have enjoyed greater
access to information, but predictions of widespread municipal
defaults, bankruptcy filings, and statehouse budget battles
have left them eager for more. Attmore said some lawmakers also
want the projections, because they craft policy using the
financial statements.
Still, the requirements could be difficult to enforce,
especially given many governments' struggles to remain current
in their financial statements. A report in October by Merritt
Research Services found it took states an average of 365 days
to complete the reports, and counties and cities an average of
more than 160 days.
"One argument we've heard is it may not be cost beneficial,"
Attmore said.
Also, some have said it could add another hurdle to
completing financial statements in a reasonable amount of time.
Others contend the projections should be voluntary and not
required, he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)