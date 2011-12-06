By Lisa Lambert

Dec 6 U.S. state and local governments would have to post projections of their cash flows and obligations, in order to provide more detailed pictures of their economic conditions, under a proposal to be unveiled on Tuesday by the board that sets their accounting standards.

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board would require them to put projections of cash inflows and outflows for at least five years, along with explanations for the expected fluctuations, in financial statements.

They would also have to include projections of financial obligations, including bonds and pensions, and of annual debt service payments, including principal and interest.

Even though the proposals have been developed over the last decade, GASB is expecting pushback from governments who may say the measures are too costly or time-consuming. It expects two of its own board members to present alternative viewpoints once the proposals are released.

Nonetheless, the citizens, taxpayers, lawmakers, analysts and investors who rely on financial statements are eager for the projections, GASB Chairman Robert Attmore told Reuters.

"Their anxiety levels are growing," he said. "They need this information."

The board, which creates the rulers for measuring finances of the public sector, would also require disclosures of how a government relies on other governments.

The federal government sends billions of dollars each year to state and local jurisdictions, especially through Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor that states administer with reimbursements from the federal government.

As Congress seeks to craft leaner budgets, and tangles month after month over reducing the federal debt and deficit, it is threatening to chop programs that distribute those dollars.

The proposals would help show citizens and others how dependent their governments are on the federal government and help them prepare for what "happens if the federal government cuts back."

"We're not talking making predictions of the future," said Attmore, adding the projections will be based on historical trends, enacted legislation, established policy, and other known facts. "We don't ask people to speculate. No crystal-balling."

The board will have a diverse group of 50 governments test the proposals before its public hearings in March and April.

The $3.7 trillion municipal bond market long kept information under lock and key - up until four years ago investors could only obtain basic disclosures from a handful of repositories for a fee.

Recently, taxpayers and investors have enjoyed greater access to information, but predictions of widespread municipal defaults, bankruptcy filings, and statehouse budget battles have left them eager for more. Attmore said some lawmakers also want the projections, because they craft policy using the financial statements.

Still, the requirements could be difficult to enforce, especially given many governments' struggles to remain current in their financial statements. A report in October by Merritt Research Services found it took states an average of 365 days to complete the reports, and counties and cities an average of more than 160 days.

"One argument we've heard is it may not be cost beneficial," Attmore said.

Also, some have said it could add another hurdle to completing financial statements in a reasonable amount of time. Others contend the projections should be voluntary and not required, he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)