Sept 23 Elaine Greenberg, the first chief of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Municipal Securities
and Public Pensions Enforcement Unit, has joined Orrick,
Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as a partner based in Washington, the
law firm said on Monday.
In 25 years at the SEC, Greenberg served under nine
different SEC chairmen, the firm said in a news release.
"Elaine's experience and reputation handling high-profile
matters involving financial fraud and insider trading adds
tremendous strength to our securities litigation and regulatory
enforcement bench at Orrick," said Jim Kramer, head of the
firm's securities litigation and regulatory enforcement group.