March 14 Cuts in federal funds for hospitals
serving low-income patients, which are set to begin later this
year under the new U.S. healthcare law, will create budget
challenges for both hospitals and states, Moody's Investors
Service said on Thursday.
The ratings agency said it expects the cuts to federal
disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments to rise to $17
billion annually by 2019 after scheduled reductions begin on
Oct. 1.
DSH adjustment payments provide additional help to hospitals
that serve large numbers of low-income patients.
The DSH payments will be reduced as part of an expansion of
the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor under the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known
as "Obamacare." As the program expands, those payments will be
reduced by half.
States that choose to opt out of Medicaid expansion but have
a high number of uninsured residents will feel the greatest
budget impact, Moody's said, as they could face both political
and economic pressure to make up for the federal funds.
The rating agency also said "large, urban safety net
hospitals that typically treat large populations of Medicaid and
uninsured patients are most at risk from the DSH phase-out."
Among the states with the highest uninsured rates and who
are undecided, but leaning towards opting out of the Medicare
expansion are Texas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, North and South
Carolina and Wyoming.
The law calls for DSH payments to be restored in 2022, but
Moody's said that current Congressional budget battles put in
doubt any return to full funding.