(Recasts; adds details)
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services on Tuesday slashed its ratings on revenue bonds
issued by Hercules, California, and said it may downgrade the
city further due to comments by officials there regarding a
potential municipal bankruptcy.
The actions also reflected the credit ratings agency's
concerns about a lawsuit against the San Francisco Bay area city
claiming it needs to use $4.1 million of tax-increment revenue
collected in December by its now defunct redevelopment agency
for a $2.4 million bond payment that was due last week.
The agency debt, which the city is assuming, is in technical
default after investors, protected by bond insurance, were paid
from a separate bond fund, according to a Feb. 3 memorandum by
Hercules City Manager Steve Duran.
Even with December's tax increment revenue, Hercules'
redevelopment agency has a negative balance and paying down its
debt with the city's pooled cash would drain the city's general
fund and leave the city with a balance "insufficient to continue
operations," according to the memorandum.
Hercules, about 10 miles south of Vallejo, which last year
emerged from three years of bankruptcy, is in a financial bind
and at risk of seeing its credit taking more hits, according to
S&P.
The agency dropped its ratings on three series of revenue
bonds issued by the Hercules Public Financing Authority by five
notches to BB from A- and placed the ratings on review for a
possible further downgrade.
S&P also put Hercules' A-rated series 2010 debt secured by
sewer utility revenues on review for a possible downgrade due to
comingling of its cash in the city's pooled cash fund.
"We base these ratings actions on our assessment of city
officials' statements indicating that Hercules could file for
bankruptcy without $4 million of redevelopment agency increment
revenue and a lawsuit filed by Ambac Assurance Corp that claims
the redevelopment funds as pledged to redevelopment debt," S&P
credit analyst Sussan Corson said in a statement.
SELLING ASSETS
Duran told Reuters that Hercules is in talks with Ambac to
settle the lawsuit and is looking at selling city property to
pay off its defunct redevelopment agency's obligations.
"We've got some decent offers," Duran said, noting the city
could see $8 million to $13 million from the sale of the
property to help address the redevelopment agency's drain on
city finances.
The agency's finances faltered when the housing market
slumped and reduced its revenue, forcing the city to prop it up,
Duran said.
Redevelopment agencies in California were phased out at the
start of this month under a state law approved last year. Now
local government agencies are to administer their own bond
payments.
There has been some concern in the municipal debt market
over other agencies taking on such administrative tasks.
Fitch Ratings warned last month it might cut its ratings on
California bonds backed by tax-increment revenue depending on
how the law shutting down state redevelopment agencies is
implemented.
Fitch cited uncertainty as to how revenue collected by
redevelopment agencies would be distributed to pay bondholders.
Also last month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded by one
notch about $11.6 billion of California tax-allocation bonds
rated Baa2 or higher. Moody's said there was an incrementally
higher risk some debt-service payments will not be made on a
timely basis with redevelopment agencies being phased out.
By contrast, S&P last month said ratings for the
tax-allocation bonds should remain stable while redevelopment
agencies are dissolved.
Hercules, however, is an exception.
S&P said in its statement that the city's failure to apply
property tax revenue pledged to its redevelopment agency's debt
service "raises questions of the city's willingness to pay on
its own general fund debt, although the city has continued to
pay on its own debt service to date."
S&P is also concerned about Hercules' declining reserves due
to overspending in the redevelopment fund as well as lower
general fund and property tax increment revenues and that the
city may need to further tap its general fund reserves.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Gary
Crosse)