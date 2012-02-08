(Recasts; adds details)

By Jim Christie

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday slashed its ratings on revenue bonds issued by Hercules, California, and said it may downgrade the city further due to comments by officials there regarding a potential municipal bankruptcy.

The actions also reflected the credit ratings agency's concerns about a lawsuit against the San Francisco Bay area city claiming it needs to use $4.1 million of tax-increment revenue collected in December by its now defunct redevelopment agency for a $2.4 million bond payment that was due last week.

The agency debt, which the city is assuming, is in technical default after investors, protected by bond insurance, were paid from a separate bond fund, according to a Feb. 3 memorandum by Hercules City Manager Steve Duran.

Even with December's tax increment revenue, Hercules' redevelopment agency has a negative balance and paying down its debt with the city's pooled cash would drain the city's general fund and leave the city with a balance "insufficient to continue operations," according to the memorandum.

Hercules, about 10 miles south of Vallejo, which last year emerged from three years of bankruptcy, is in a financial bind and at risk of seeing its credit taking more hits, according to S&P.

The agency dropped its ratings on three series of revenue bonds issued by the Hercules Public Financing Authority by five notches to BB from A- and placed the ratings on review for a possible further downgrade.

S&P also put Hercules' A-rated series 2010 debt secured by sewer utility revenues on review for a possible downgrade due to comingling of its cash in the city's pooled cash fund.

"We base these ratings actions on our assessment of city officials' statements indicating that Hercules could file for bankruptcy without $4 million of redevelopment agency increment revenue and a lawsuit filed by Ambac Assurance Corp that claims the redevelopment funds as pledged to redevelopment debt," S&P credit analyst Sussan Corson said in a statement.

SELLING ASSETS

Duran told Reuters that Hercules is in talks with Ambac to settle the lawsuit and is looking at selling city property to pay off its defunct redevelopment agency's obligations.

"We've got some decent offers," Duran said, noting the city could see $8 million to $13 million from the sale of the property to help address the redevelopment agency's drain on city finances.

The agency's finances faltered when the housing market slumped and reduced its revenue, forcing the city to prop it up, Duran said.

Redevelopment agencies in California were phased out at the start of this month under a state law approved last year. Now local government agencies are to administer their own bond payments.

There has been some concern in the municipal debt market over other agencies taking on such administrative tasks.

Fitch Ratings warned last month it might cut its ratings on California bonds backed by tax-increment revenue depending on how the law shutting down state redevelopment agencies is implemented.

Fitch cited uncertainty as to how revenue collected by redevelopment agencies would be distributed to pay bondholders.

Also last month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded by one notch about $11.6 billion of California tax-allocation bonds rated Baa2 or higher. Moody's said there was an incrementally higher risk some debt-service payments will not be made on a timely basis with redevelopment agencies being phased out.

By contrast, S&P last month said ratings for the tax-allocation bonds should remain stable while redevelopment agencies are dissolved.

Hercules, however, is an exception.

S&P said in its statement that the city's failure to apply property tax revenue pledged to its redevelopment agency's debt service "raises questions of the city's willingness to pay on its own general fund debt, although the city has continued to pay on its own debt service to date."

S&P is also concerned about Hercules' declining reserves due to overspending in the redevelopment fund as well as lower general fund and property tax increment revenues and that the city may need to further tap its general fund reserves. (Reporting By Jim Christie; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Gary Crosse)