July 23 The number of rating downgrades for non-profit hospitals outpaced upgrades in the first quarter of 2012, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday, as the agency remains cautious about the effects of slow economic recovery, federal deficit cutting measures and state budget pressures affect the sector.

The ratio of downgrades to upgrades was 1.33 to 1, Moody's said.

Meanwhile, the dollar amount of downgraded debt, $2.78 billion, exceeded the dollar amount of upgraded debt, $2.11 billion, which resulted in a ratio of 1.32 to 1.

That was a reversal from prior quarters, and showed an increase of downgrades of bigger not-for-profit health systems, Moody's said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)