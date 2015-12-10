By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. state treasurers will ask
banks and private equity firms to help lobby federal
policymakers in their push to categorize municipal bonds as high
quality liquid assets under new banking rules, Washington State
Treasurer James McIntire said on Thursday.
Federal rules approved in September 2014 aim to ensure that
big banks will be able to access enough cash during a financial
crisis. But the rules excluded muni bonds from the types of
securities that count as high quality liquid assets, or HQLAs.
States, cities and investors fear that the exclusion would
deter banks from buying muni debt, hurting municipalities'
ability to fund everything from schools and bridges to water
treatment plants and hospitals.
The National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) and
several other organizations have been pushing for inclusion of
munis. The rule, due to take effect in January 2017, requires
that large banks hold high-quality assets that can be quickly
and easily converted into cash within 30 days of a financial
stress period.
NAST plans to ask for help from its corporate partners,
including financial institutions, in its ongoing effort to
secure muni bonds a place at the table, said McIntire, the
group's incoming president.
"They might bring a little bit more firepower to the table,"
McIntire said of the banks in an interview.
The decision by the regulators has been "very challenging,"
McIntire said. "It's been hard to get their attention."
Congressional action has begun to help, McIntire said. Last
month the House Committee on Financial Services passed a bill
that would qualify muni bonds as HQLA.
Some studies have shown munis, especially general obligation
bonds issued by states, to be at least as liquid as their
corporate counterparts.
Cumberland Advisors wrote in a commentary last month that
yields on muni bonds rose 20 percent in the second half of 2008,
while investment-grade corporate yields shot up by 50 percent.
A study last year by Washington State compared its own
general obligation bonds to senior unsecured bonds from
Microsoft Corp, one of the state's most well known
companies.
During the bond market selloff in mid-2013, more than $3.2
billion of Washington State's bonds traded, compared to about
$2.14 billion of Microsoft's bonds, the study said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)