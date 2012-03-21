March 21 Investors in municipal bonds will be
able to see prices and yields on transactions between dealers
from April 30, the latest step in a global effort to make the
$3.7 trillion market more transparent.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved posting
inter-dealer yields and prices on the website known as EMMA [emma.msrb.org/
] that is operated by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.
"Investors and other market stakeholders will now have
access to comparable data when making investment decisions,"
said Lynnette Kelly, executive director of the MSRB, a
self-regulatory organization made up of banks, issuers, and
advisers that writes the rules for the market. The SEC enforces
the rules.
Currently, EMMA, which stands for Electronic Municipal
Marketplace Access, only posts prices and yields for
transactions between dealers and customers.
The SEC, which is poised to release a sweeping report on
market conditions, on Monday said recent financial struggles of
states and cities are creating the need for better disclosures
and record-keeping in the municipal bond market.
For the last few years, the federal government has ramped up
investor protections in the municipal bond market, an effort
that accelerated with the passage of the financial regulatory
overhaul known as the Dodd-Frank Act.
The SEC and MSRB are especially concerned with protecting
individual investors, who may not have the same access to
information as institutional buyers capable of hiring analysts.
For nearly half a year, they have been redefining what
constitutes a "sophisticated investor," or one who is capable of
evaluating the risks and market value of transactions
independently.
They are also considering how to clear the way for
individual investors to buy bonds on electronic trading
platforms, chiefly through making sure those investors can
access the most current information on the securities.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)