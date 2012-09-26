SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 The Los Angeles Board of
Airport Commissioners has approved issuing up to $1 billion in
revenue bonds for capital improvement projects at Los Angeles
International Airport and to refinance outstanding debt, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Los Angeles World Airports, a Los Angeles city department
that oversees Los Angeles International Airport, LA/Ontario
International Airport and Van Nuys Airport, would issue the debt
in one or more series over 18 months, according to a summary of
the plan for the issuances.
The transactions may involve a private placement or a direct
loan from a banking institution, according to the summary.
Los Angeles International Airport currently has $3.51
billion of outstanding debt, the summary noted, adding that the
airport's revenue would be able to support an additional $1
billion in debt.
LAWA spokeswoman Nancy Castles said the commissioners
approved the bond plan at a meeting on Monday.
Los Angeles International Airport is the sixth busiest
airport in the world and third busiest in the United States,
according to LAWA. It ranks No. 13 in the world in the amount of
air cargo tonnage processed.