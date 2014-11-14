NEW YORK Nov 14 Noted municipal bond investor James Lebenthal has died following a heart attack at age 86, his daughter said on Friday.

Lebenthal became a legend in the New York municipal bond market, selling to retail investors via radio and TV commercials.

"No one loved municipal bonds and their value as the tool for rebuilding America more than Dad," his daughter Alexandra Lebenthal said via email. "He was a Wall Street legend and his legacy will live on." (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by James Dalgleish)