FOREX-Dollar sags as attention turns to coming U.S. jobs report
* Likelihood of March Fed rate hike seen to be mostly priced in
U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.55 billion of net inflows in the week ended Jan. 9, showing a reverse from the revised $6.8 million net outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
Lipper had originally reported the outflows for the week ended Jan. 2 at $13 million.
Even with the massive swing, the four-week moving average remained negative at $298 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Likelihood of March Fed rate hike seen to be mostly priced in
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.