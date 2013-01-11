U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.55 billion of net inflows in the week ended Jan. 9, showing a reverse from the revised $6.8 million net outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Lipper had originally reported the outflows for the week ended Jan. 2 at $13 million.

Even with the massive swing, the four-week moving average remained negative at $298 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.