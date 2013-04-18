April 18 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net outflows of $534.9 million in the week ended April 17, compared to $630.66 million of outflows during the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.

The four-week moving average widened to net outflows of $371.6 million, compared to a week earlier, when the outflow was $303.16 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.