April 18 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net outflows of $534.9 million in the week ended April 17, compared to $630.66 million of outflows during the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.

The four-week moving average widened to net outflows of $371.6 million, compared to a week earlier, when the outflow was $303.16 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

For most of 2012, money washed into municipal bond funds each week, but investors in recent months eased away from the funds as the U.S. stock market climbed to record highs.

Since the beginning of the year, muni funds registered eight weeks of inflows and eight weeks of outflows.

Net outflows at exchange-traded municipal funds more than doubled to $28.4 million in the latest week, after net outflows of $12.5 million the prior week, Lipper said.

In contrast, high-yield muni funds reported $21.3 million of net inflows in the latest week after posting $66 million of inflows in the week ended April 10.

Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.6 muni bonds for every one they sold in the week ended April 17, the same pace as during the previous week, according to BondDesk Group. The number of bonds bought totaled 58,082, while the number of bonds sold was 36,099.