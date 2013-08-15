Aug 15 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.206
billion of net outflows during the week ended Aug. 14, versus
the previous week's net outflows of $973.8 million, according to
data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $1.41
billion in outflows, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Investors eyeing gains on the equity market and Detroit's
bankruptcy filing remain wary of tax-free debt and have pulled
more money from municipal bonds than they have invested for 12
straight weeks, according to Lipper.
Investors in the municipal bond market also worry the
Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary stimulus program,
which would likely hurt bond prices amid expectations of rising
interest rates.
Funds that hold high-yield municipal bonds, which usually
have lower ratings, had $216.5 million of net outflows during
the latest week. Net outflows a week earlier were $209.4
million, Lipper said.
But investors using exchange-traded funds ended a streak of
outflows and posted net inflows for the week of $3.82 million,
compared with the $13.9 million investors withdrew on a net
basis from funds in the previous week.
Buying interest for individual bonds remained steady,
according to data from BondDesk Group LLC. Retail investors
bought 2.3 municipal bonds for every one they sold in the week
ended Aug. 14, the same pace as during the previous week. The
number of bonds bought totaled 85,417, while the number of bonds
sold was 36,786.