Oct 5 U.S. local governments continue to face budget strain due to reduced state aid, escalating pension and health care costs and other factors, according to a report on Friday by Moody's Investors Service, which is keeping a negative outlook on the sector.

"As budget reserves and other sources of liquidity dwindle, issuers are turning to borrowing for operations and more are facing severe financial strain," said Moody's analyst Kristin Button in a statement.