CHICAGO Oct 30 U.S. municipal bond issuance
totaled $31.56 billion in October, the biggest monthly supply
since July, while November will launch next week with an
estimated $6.61 billion in bond and note sales, according to
Thomson Reuters data on Friday.
Sales of debt by U.S. states, cities, schools and other
issuers this month totaled less than the nearly $35 billion sold
in October 2014. Still, issuance of $332.5 billion so far in
2015 is up 32.9 percent over the same period last year, with
refundings outpacing new money deals.
In the coming week, Massachusetts will sell $450 million of
triple-A-rated commonwealth transportation fund revenue bonds
through Citigroup, starting with a presale period on Wednesday,
followed by formal pricing on Thursday. The bonds will be
offered in serial maturities from 2017 through 2035 and term
maturities in 2040 and 2045, according to the preliminary
official statement.
The biggest competitive issues are from Nevada's Clark
County School District, which will offer $541.8 million of
limited-tax general obligation new and refunding bonds in two
deals on Tuesday.
Flows into municipal bond funds remained positive for the
fourth-straight week with net inflows of $349 million in the
week ended Oct. 28, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
